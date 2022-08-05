Michelle Obama Posts Young Picture Of Barack Obama On His Birthday

It has been a while since the 44th President of The United States of America has stepped out of the White House but Michelle Obama and Barack Obama remain one of America's favorite couples as they continue to show each other love and support through whatever life brings at them.

One example of their love came out as Michelle continued her tradition of posting a tribute to Barack on the occasion of his birthday . Barack turned 61 years old this year on the 4th of August and Michelle celebrated the occasion by posting a young picture of Barack standing at the edge of a balcony of sorts and staring out into the distance, Mr. President knew how to pose from day 1 it seems.

The caption underneath the post read as follows:

"Happy birthday to my honey! Life with you just keeps getting better every year. You always make me proud. I love you. 🥰"

The year before this one saw Barack reach 60 years old, a very important accomplishment in any person's life and Michelle posted a similar tribute to the 44th President back then, except on that occasion Michelle posted a picture of her whole family including her two daughters Malia and Sasha and captioned the post:

"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all. Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father."

Once a person has served a term as the President of the United States life can never quite be normal but Barack has kept a normal and happy family life while he was president and it seems he continues to do that now that he has left the White House. One of America's most favorite couples and one of America's most favorite families continue to thrive as they show each other unwavering love support and appreciation. Fans wish the Obamas the best for whatever endeavor may come in this next stage of their lives.