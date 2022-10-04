Barack Obama And Michelle Obama Have Been Married For 30 Years; The Couple Celebrates Anniversary With Adorable Instagram Posts

The most adorable couple in American politics and possibly the world just crossed another milestone, as Barack Obama and Michelle Obama celebrated 30 years of being married and deeply in love with each other. The two celebrated their special day by taking a wonderful day out at the beach together and then taking to Instagram to share their wonderful evening and their love for each other with the rest of the world.

Both posted a carousel of 3 pictures, one of which showed them on the beach together, getting all snuggled up next to one another, the second showed a heart drawn in the sand with the words, "Barack + Michelle," written in it and the third one showed a black and white picture of their wedding day.

The caption of Michelle's post read as follows:

"Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama ! ❤️😘"

On the other hand, Barack also had plenty of emotions to express. His caption read as follows:

"Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day—that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

Barack and Michelle met at the law firm Sidley Austin LLP in 1989 and went on their first date soon after.

Barack would propose to Michelle 2 years later in 1991 and the pair got married on October 3, 1992, at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.

This year marks the 30th year of their marriage and the 33rd of them being the perfect people for one another. The two have two adorable daughters, Sasha Obama and Malia Obama. Sasha is 21 years old while Malia is 24 years old.

Fans, friends, family, and supporters of the two around the world congratulated them and wished them well for whatever new adventures the future holds for them.