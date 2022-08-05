The Marriage License Of Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Is Made Public

After nearly 20 years of waiting, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's long-awaited marriage license has finally materialized. On July 17, 2022, the pair exchanged vows and made some of the wedding's details public in a chapel in Las Vegas.

Pastor Ryan Wolfe officiated the marriage in Clark County, Nevada, while Kenosha Booth served as a witness. According to the marriage license, Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed, and J. Lo adopted her husband's last name to become Jennifer Affleck.

Additionally, the pair listed their residence, which turned out to be Santa Monica. Finally, the singer went into great depth about saying goodbye to single life in the most recent edition of her newsletter, ONTHEJLO.

"Last night, we took a plane to Vegas, where we waited in line for a license alongside four other couples who had also traveled to the international center of weddings. Two males were cuddling and holding hands behind us.

A young couple who traveled the three hours from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday was standing in front of us.

We all shared the same goal: to have the world acknowledge us as partners and our love through the long-standing, essentially universal symbol of marriage. That day, she wrote, "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

The actress suggested that if the Bennifer's were married, she would adopt Ben's last name back in 2003 when they became engaged.

And although though it took her 20 years to carry out her plan, the newlyweds are now happier than they could have ever imagined.

The pair was able to enjoy their new status among the shocked public because they decided to spend their honeymoon in the well-known city of love, Paris.

One of the onlookers even saw how these two sat on the bench for two hours while exchanging hugs and kisses without glancing up. According to one eyewitness, they appeared to be two teens sitting on a park bench, being very caring and attentive.