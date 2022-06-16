Meghan Markle appeared at an entrepreneurship course for girls and non-binary young people in the Netherlands

Now the Dukes of Sussex live with their children in sunny California, and Megan supports her husband in all endeavors. So, she joined Prince Harry in the Netherlands at the Invictus Games 2022.

In photos released by Project Fearless this Monday, a truly radiant Markle appeared at an event and spoke with children at a Dutch non-profit organization in Amsterdam.

This time she acted as a guest trainer because who else. Still, she will give "inspiring and encouraging" advice on the business proposals of young people that originated during the entrepreneurship course.

For the outing, the mother-of-two wore a $3,119 Chloé sand-colored silk blazer with pockets and casually rolled-up sleeves, which she teamed with a black top and matching skinnies.

The Duchess knows how to demonstrate her position in a non-obtrusive way, so on her hand, one could notice the Juste un Clou gold watch from Cartier, which will cost almost $ 16,000.

So why not an application for the success of the speaker? The rest of the Sussex remained true to the radiant makeup with emphasis on the eyes and a minimal tone and also curled her dark hair into light curls.

In the photos, Meghan can be seen giving a heartfelt hug to an enthusiastic young student and hilariously raising her hand in a team photo with the teens.

The Dauntless Project aims to give girls and non-binary teens ages 9 to 14 the tools to succeed through extracurricular courses such as climate science, skateboarding, kickboxing, and entrepreneurship.

The studio announced a visit from the Duchess in honor of her third birthday. They happily shared the story of how Meghan helped students with their business proposals and participated "enthusiastically" in a group exercise to overcome fears.

Meghan herself had this to say about her visit: "Safe spaces like Project Fearless give girls the opportunity to express themselves, support each other, find resilience and face new challenges ."

