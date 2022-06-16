Johnny Depp's Harley from 'Cry-Baby' to be Auctioned

Kruse GWS Auctions on June 25 will offer the opportunity to purchase the 1955 Harley Davidson Model K motorcycle used by actor Johnny Depp in the musical film Cry-Baby (original 1990 Cry-Baby).

The starting bid is $250,000.

The motorcycle changed owners several times, and now it is in a museum in Branson, Missouri. In addition, it was used in various exhibitions throughout the United States.

The auction will also include singer Janis Joplin's mandolin, which she once gave to musician Jimi Hendrix. The film focuses on Baltimore Greiser, played by Depp, who breaks social expectations by falling in love with a straight girl, portrayed by Amy Lukin.

The cast was created by artists such as Traci Lords, Polly Bergen, Ricki Lake, and Susan Tyrrell. Other celebrities who appeared in the film included Troy Donahue, Willem Dafoe, and Iggy Pop.

Cry Baby received positive reviews from critics for her release, although she did not do well at the box office. The project was specifically nominated for four Tony Awards this year and was approved for Best Musical.

