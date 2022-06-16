Amber Heard gives her first TV interview since court defeat

Actress Amber Heard has given a television interview for the first time since her defeat in a Virginia defamation suit by Johnny Depp . This is reported by the publication Deadline.

Amber Heard's interview will air on NBC's hour-long show, and she will answer questions from journalist Savannah Guthrie. The program will be broadcast on June 17 in prime time - at 20.00.

The program was filmed on June 9 in New York in strict secrecy: the actress flew in specifically to record the program and flew away on the same day. For added security, filming took place outside of NBC's studios.

A source told Deadline that in an interview, Amber Heard, in particular, told how, in her opinion, the outcome of the lost trial would affect the situation with freedom of speech in the United States.

Amber Heard was found guilty of defamation of her ex-husband Johnny Depp and ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $15 million. Later, the amount was reduced to $10.4 million.

Earlier it was reported that the penthouse of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is on sale for $1.7 million in Los Angeles. The apartment that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lived in during their marriage is ready for sale.

The penthouse with scenic windows is housed in a historic building in central Los Angeles. Built-in 1930, the house has high ceilings and a modern interior group. Ex-couple's apartment with an area of 157 square meters. Includes one bedroom, kitchen, and two bathrooms. The apartment cost 1.7 million.

Residents of the house can use the services of the rooftop pool, spa, gym, sun terrace, and concierge services. Depp owned five more apartments in the building, which he acquired between 2007 and 2008.

After divorcing Heard in 2016, he put all five properties up for sale. The apartments sold for $12.78 million.