Lilibet scandal could be the subject of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second interview with Oprah Winfrey

It seems that history is repeating itself, and Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle , can again become guests of the Oprah Winfrey show.

The last interview with the American TV presenter caused a huge scandal among the public, experts, and, of course, representatives of the British crown.

That is why Elizabeth II is worried about the fact that the details of her meeting with her great-granddaughter, baby Lilibet, began to leak into the network.

The scandal was also the news that the monarch refused to make a general portrait of the girl on the eve of her first birthday.

And while some experts are talking about how Prince Charles and Elizabeth II were happy to see the Sussex children - Archie and Lilibet, another part of the experts are sure that the British crown is again obsessed with the dukes and is afraid that they might again go for an interview.

"It was great to see them. It's great that they're back in the UK. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were delighted when they saw them.

Welsky did not see his grandson Archie for a long time and did not know little Lilibet, so this time became special for them.

This meeting was very emotional," said representatives of Clarence House immediately after photos of the Sussex meeting with Oprah Winfrey got into the network.

Expert Danila Elzer also believes that the royal family is in "panic mode. " "They understand that Harry and Meghan may consider going to the Oprah Winfrey interview for a second time.

Also, let's not forget that the prince's memoirs should be published in the coming months. Therefore, stories about an emotional and joyful meeting are nothing more than a way to propitiate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Previously, the royal house tried to show Harry and Meghan the place they occupy in the hierarchy.