Shania Twain Brought Up Religion In A Conversation With Oprah Winfrey, Things Got Heated

While dining with Oprah Winfrey , Shania Twain learned a valuable lesson: never bring up religious discussions at the table.

Wednesday's episode of Table Manners with Jessie Ware and Lennie Ware featured the 57-year-old country pop star's confession that her chat with the 68-year-old media magnate turned sour due to the divisive issue.

Twain, who could not indicate when the dinner took place, stated, "It was fantastic to sit and have actual discussions, but as soon as we started talking about religion, it all went sour." Then, Twain urged Winfrey, "Let's stop talking about religion!"

Twain, who sang about her spirituality in the song "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," argued that she and Winfrey were fundamentally different people.

She clarified, "I am not religious in the sense that I am dedicated to a faith." However, my spiritual side of me always shines through. I'm always on the lookout for new experiences.

Twain expressed interest in talking despite their differences of opinion, but Winfrey felt the subject was off-limits for debate.

The From This Moment On vocalist said, "There was no place for dispute, and I like to debate." The Canadians have an insatiable need to argue about everything. So, I'm like, "Oh, OK. Let us move on from this topic.

Despite Page Six's repeated requests, Winfrey's representative has yet to respond to the allegations by Twain. The founder of Oprah magazine, a lifelong Baptist, discussed her faith and attitude toward people of all religions in a 2015 interview with the AARP Bulletin.

She had previously stated her belief that "the reverse of Christianity" would be for her to live in a world that excluded those who did not share her faith. Since I have no way of putting a label on God, I find it only logical to be receptive to the idea that God is a mysterious and magical being.