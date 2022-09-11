Kylie Jenner Claims That Her Mother Kris Jenner Completely Took Stormi From Her Womb

The grandmother, 66, and daughter Kylie Jenner , 25, discussed a scene from the new season of The Kardashians when the two were ready for the birth of Kylie's now 7-month-old boy, whose name has not yet been disclosed.

You know she gave birth to my first child," Kylie remarked about her mother, saying that during the birth of Stormi, Kris "completely removed my baby out of the vagina."

Kris confirmed that she had delivered Stormi, recalling that she had done it while wearing gloves and scrubs and after cleaning herself up and being sterilized.

When Kylie was questioned about how Kris is in certain circumstances, she praised her mother for being excellent.

She has six children and is calm. She added that the second time around, she was the videographer and that she wouldn't want anybody else by her side.

Kris continued by saying that she attended all but three of the births of her grandchildren, who were delivered via surrogate. It's wonderful because we just had our twelfth grandchild. Several of my grandchildren were born via surrogacy, including a few. I believe I was at nine because there are three.

The mother then recalled one of her favorite episodes from when they appeared on reality television, in which Kourtney Kardashian personally delivered her 12-year-old son Mason. That was amazing since Kourtney managed to deliver her own child and place him on her lap while still pregnant.

The reality star discussed her children having children outside of marriage with Martha Stewart in an interview that aired earlier this year on an episode of iHeartRadio's Martha Stewart Podcast.

Kim, age 41, is the only one of her six children to have given birth while married. Before getting married to her ex-husband Kanye West in 2014, the founder of SKIMS gave birth to her daughter North in 2013. After their wedding and before splitting up last year, the pair welcomed Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm.