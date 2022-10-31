Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Newest Halloween Outfit, A Bride Of Frankenstein Getup, In A Dramatic Photo Op

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is known for going all out for Halloween, and this year was no exception. She posted a photograph of herself costumed as the Bride of Frankenstein on Friday night amid appropriately spooky backdrops.

First revealed under the title BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN, Kylie's photos were all black and white, evoking the style of the original 1935 horror film.

Kylie Jenner, who is 25 years old, posted a picture of herself in which she was strapped to an operating table and placed in a re-creation of Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory with the phrase "HAPPY HALLOWEEN."

A slideshow with the caption " " featured three more snapshots of an in-character Kylie. Her top was a jumble of white gauze, and it appeared like poorly sewn dark scars were twisting up her neck. The finishing touch was a towering swarm of dark hair with a jagged white line running through it; this was the characteristic undead-looking hairstyle of the female companion of Frankenstein's Monster.

Two pictures appeared to be of her without her underwear, and she was holding a knife in front of her to create a dramatic silhouette; the stage lighting added to the eerie effect by creating a shadow against the white background.

Fans of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, the Bride of Frankenstein, came out in force to applaud her latest, all-out effort on All Hallows' Eve in the comments section.

Kylie!!!!!! Kris Jenner, the reality star's mother, proclaimed this is a fantastic idea. Oh crap!!!! Khloé Kardashian, the older sister, offered her thoughts on the matter. KYLOWEEN We are prepared to deal with it!!!, influencer Heather Sanders received support from her fans.

Maguire Grace Amundsen, an executive assistant for Kylie, wondered aloud how a figure with such a fearsome reputation could be considered so hot.