Instead Of Spending Halloween With Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Celebrated In Miami

After recent allegations surfaced that the rapper strayed from his girlfriend Kylie Jenner with an Instagram model, Travis Scott spent the Halloween weekend partying alone in Miami.

The Sickomode rapper performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to honor the Liv Golf event. After his set, he headed to the megaclub E11even, where he arrived at around 4 in the morning. To get together with one's companions for a celebration.

One insider told Page Six that when rapper Travis came, he joined DJ Chase B in the DJ booth and that the crowd went wild when Travis got on top of the booth to perform. Fellow rapper Future was also present.

We've reported that Scott kept drinking directly from the bottle of Don Julio 1942 and told the crowd that if there wasn't alcohol in their section, he didn't understand the issue. In addition, he requested that everyone in attendance sing "Happy Birthday" to one of his close pals, who was part of his entourage.

Kylie Jenner was at home in Los Angeles with their two children, 4-year-old Stormi and their boy, born in February, while Scott was out drinking and partying till the early morning hours. After deciding to give their child a different name than Wolf, they have yet to divulge the identity of that nickname to the public.

Following an accusation made by an Instagram model named Rojean Kar a few weeks ago that Scott cheated on Jenner with her, things may be a little more difficult for the relationship.

Kar, who was allegedly linked to Scott in 2013 before his romance with Jenner, asserted, You cheat on that bitch every single f–king night. The entire city in its entirety can witness it! Please don't act in this manner. On the other hand, Scott angrily refuted the allegation and took to social media to defend himself.