New York Fashion Week's Fendi Presentation This Year Is Concluded By Linda Evangelista

As she finished the Fendi show, Linda Evangelista graced the New York Fashion Week runway. The 57-year-old Canadian beauty made a stunning comeback to the runway in a Tiffany blue taffeta gown.

She was asked to participate in the show to commemorate the legendary Baguette bag by Fendi's 25th anniversary. The Italian fashion label surprised everyone by announcing a collaboration with Marc Jacobs at the exhibition.

Evangelista was spotted going down the runway in a plush gown while accessorizing with a classic Fendi Baguette bag, silver silk gloves, and diamond earrings. The model announced her participation in the show in a July Instagram post.

In the same month, she reached a settlement with the court about a botched cosmetic treatment that she claimed left her disfigured. In September 2021, Evangelista posted the procedure's outcomes for the first time on the internet.

She asserted at the time that CoolSculpting, a noninvasive liposuction option that the FDA has approved had left her horribly scarred and irreversibly deformed. Evangelista announced the conclusion of the legal dispute with Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., the parent company of CoolSculpting, in July after suing for $50 million in damages.

I'm happy that the CoolSculpting matter has been resolved, she said in a statement. I'm excited to start the new chapter of my life with my friends and family and am relieved to have this issue behind me. I sincerely appreciate the help that individuals who have contacted out have given me.

