Erik Brooks And Jill Martin Exchanged Vows At The New York Public Library

Page Six has firsthand knowledge of the marriage of Today show contributor Jill Martin and her fiancé Erik Brooks, which took place Saturday night in the New York Public Library.

In the presence of 200 of her nearest family members and friends, plus several of her "Today" show coworkers, the "Steals & Deals" host said, "I do." After leading her down the aisle alongside her mother, her father reportedly officiated the wedding.

When Page Six asked a representative for Martin's response, they did not respond right away. In order to go to the altar, 46-year-old Martin and her financier husband had to travel a long way. In May 2019, in the Hamptons, the couple became engaged for the first time, and the TV personality informed us she was ecstatic about the joyous change in her personal life.

She confided exclusively to Page Six at the time, "I'm shaking. I am overjoyed. I still find myself fixated on my engagement ring. Was that a dream when I woke up in the middle of the night? Sadly, the couple battled through the pandemic, and roughly a year later, they called off their engagement.

Everyone is having a hard time right now because the pandemic has affected so many facets of life, according to Martin, who met Brooks on a dating app. Erik is the most amazing person, but since I live in New York and he lives in Boston with his kids, it's been too hard for us to keep up the kind of connection that's vital to us both.

He is a fantastic man, and I hope the best for him.

However, life provided a way for the pair to get back together, and in November 2021, Martin and Brooks got re-engaged on Harbor Island in the Bahamas. She said that she had called Brooks, 56 after they had been separated for 18 months.

She remembered how surprised Erik was to hear from me when I contacted him on that arbitrary Thursday a few months earlier.