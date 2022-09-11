Apple TV Will Broadcast The Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me Documentary

On Instagram, the actress, singer, and creator of Rare Beauty announced her forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me with a silent clip of the movie's title card playing on a theatre screen. Want to hear a section of my story? Due shortly to @AppleTvPlus is My Mind & Me. The 30-year-old posted the post.

The documentary will follow the Only Murders in the Building star as she fights to maintain her international fame. Selena Gomez achieves unfathomable popularity after years in the spotlight, according to the press statement. But just as she climbs to a new level, a sudden turn drags her into the shadows. This incredibly frank and private video sheds new insight on her six-year struggle.

Alek Keshishian, who also directed the 1991 music documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, was the film's director.

My Mind & Me has yet to be given a launch date.

Only one day after Gomez debuted the music video for her single Calm Down with Rema, the release was made.

On July 22, Gomez turned 30. In a sincere Instagram post, she discussed the life lessons she had to acquire during her 20s.

The actress captioned two black-and-white photos of herself from her birthday party, saying, "My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful times that I will never forget." They have all contributed to the person I am today.

She continued, "I am a person who is continuously learning but is more confident about what important and what she wants. Someone who is appreciative of each gift received and each lesson learned. With so many powerful, allowing individuals around me, I am moving forward with encouragement. I'm going to do my best to take each day, lovely and painful, as it comes, and let it all shape me into the best version of myself I can be for myself, others, and you.