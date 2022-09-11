Joe Biden Confirmed He Will Go To Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96, and President Joe Biden has announced that he will join her funeral. Biden responded "yes" when asked by press pool members if he would go to the service. I won't know the specifics until later, but I'll go.

Biden responded, "I know him," when questioned if he had talked to King Charles III since the news came. He and I have not spoken. I didn't give him a call. The United Kingdom will enter a mourning period over the next ten days following the formal announcement of the Queen's passing while funeral preparations are undertaken.

While the actual time of the Queen's burial is unclear, it will probably start in approximately ten days. Eight days after Prince Philip, the spouse of Queen Elizabeth passed away in April 2021 at the age of 99, memorial services were held for him.

According to a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth passed away peacefully while staying at Scotland's Balmoral Castle.

Biden canceled a speech intended to emphasize the introduction of updated COVID-19 vaccines set for his afternoon at the White House after learning of the Queen's passing, as reported by the White House press office.

Biden claimed in a remark that the Queen personified an age.

For decades of Britons, along with many who had never known their country without her, she was a calming presence, a provider of solace, and a source of national pride in a world that was constantly changing, he said.

In another portion of his statement, Biden mentioned that he had his first encounter with Queen Elizabeth in 1982 when accompanying a Senate mission to the United Kingdom.

When Dr. Jill Biden and Biden traveled abroad for the first time as president and first lady in June 2021, they reconnected. During that journey, she delighted us with her wit, moved us with her generosity, and generously shared her insights with us.