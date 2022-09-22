Kim Kardashian Is Going To Get Recognized With The Giving Tree Award

At the Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles on November 12, 2022, the non-profit organization announced that they will honor the SKIMS founder, who is 41 years old, with the coveted award. This award is presented to a woman in the public spotlight who illustrates her dedication to giving back to children in need worldwide.

Since the organization's earliest days, Kardashian has provided support for Baby2Baby by spreading awareness about the cause across her numerous platforms, facilitating projects with her businesses, and making personal donations.

In a statement, the co-chief executive officers of Baby2Baby, Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof expressed their delight at the news that Kim Kardashian would be receiving this year's Giving Tree Award.

The co-CEOs went on to say that she has been a supporter of Baby2Baby for nearly a decade, and most importantly, she came through for the organization during the height of the pandemic. During this time, she made significant monetary assistance and donated millions of dollars worth of clothing and hygiene products to families who were in their greatest time of need.

We are extremely grateful that she has chosen to bring attention to our purpose, which is to provide children who are living in poverty with the fundamental necessities that they require and deserve. Her platform is unrivaled.

There have been a number of renowned mothers who have been honored with this title, and Kim Kardashian is one of them. Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West are the parents of their four children Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and North, 9.

In the past, some the celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner, and Drew Barrymore have been honored with the Giving Tree Award.