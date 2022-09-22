Tom Brady Took A Break From Coaching To Watch His Son Jack Play Football

Tom Brady , the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a break this week from the National Football League season to see his son, John Jack Edward, play in a football game. People have been told by a source that Brady, 45, went to New York City on Monday afternoon and cheered on Jack as the 15-year-team old's was winning while he was there.

According to the source, he and a friend of his kept to themselves. This time, he did not have any of his other children with him. He always had a cheery expression on his face and would encourage Jack to do his best.

The day before, Brady and the Buccaneers routed the Saints in New Orleans, 20-10, but not before a fight broke out between the two teams during the fourth quarter, which resulted in at least one suspension for each of them. Although Brady was not associated with the incident, he expressed his aggravation during the first quarter by throwing and breaking a tablet on the sidelines. Brady was not engaged in the brawl.

It is currently the 23rd season of Tom Brady's career, and Tampa Bay has started the year with a record of 2-0. In a video message released to Instagram after the game, Brady expressed his satisfaction with the team's victory, which moved their record to 2-0. Get yourself ready for the coming week. It looks like Green Bay is heading to town, so let's go.

A source informed People magazine that Brady made the trip to New York earlier this month to see one of Jack's football workouts. According to them, Tom had a positive attitude and talked to every one of the parents. He came all the way in on a plane for the practice.

Regarding Brady's relationship with his son Jack, whom he shares custody of with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, the insider commented that Brady is "such a sweet dad" and that he is "always there" for Jack.

During that particular visit, Brady also brought along his children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9, whom he has with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.