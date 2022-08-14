Jordan Peele Talks Future Plans In Terms Of Movies Now The Nope Is Released

Jordan Peele 's third crack at the film industry in the form of his latest film Nope has proved to be yet another success and now the comedian turned director really has a huge following keeping an eye on his every single move.

Jordan got his start in the world of directing with 2017's hit film Get Out which has since attained the status of a modern classic in the horror genre. Jordan followed that up with 2019's Us which ended up becoming just as much if not more successful and now Jordan has gone 3 for 3 as his third film Nope has also become a critical and commercial success.

Nope recently crossed the all-important, $100 million mark at the box office, making the earnings of all 3 of Jordan's movies in the 3-digit category. An impressive feat that places Jordan on a truly distinguished status in the world of horror films and in the film industry in general.

Now that Jordan has attained such popularity that some people are hailing him as the greatest horror director of all time (though Jordan himself is not ready to take that title just yet), the question on everyone's mind is where will he go next? Every single one of Jordan's films has had a unique and never before seen idea and people are curious to see what Jordan will pull out of his hat next.

While speaking on the Empire Podcast, Jordan described his future trajectory in the following words:

"I don't know what's next, there are a few ideas percolating. I need to kind of sink into the world a bit and allow the world to sort of tell me which one is the next one. So that's what my next couple of months will be spent doing...Sitting, watching, waiting, looking at my coffee. If you watch good films you'll get inspired, even if it has nothing to do with anything you want to do. That will work for me. Sometimes the inspiration comes instantly, and sometimes it comes in a long time. I do need to do some watching and listening, can't just be always expressing yourself. You've got to listen"