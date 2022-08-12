Jordan Peele's Nope Crosses $100 million Milestone And Once Again Proves The Director's Talent

Jordan Peele is quickly cementing himself as one of the most prominent directors of modern-day horror films. The director initially started his career in the entertainment industry as a comedian in the iconic duo Key and Peele but transitioned to direction with his first crack in the field being 2017s Get Out. Get out was a massive hit and got Jordan Peele all the right kinds of attention in the film industry. It is now hailed as one of the classics of modern-day horror and a rare instance when the horror genre saw a director bringing forward a truly original concept.

Get Out was followed by 2019's Us, which only further cemented Peele's position as the director that is bringing new and truly original concepts to the horror genre.

His latest project is this year's Nope , which is starring Daniel Kaluuya, the same actor that was the lead in Peele's debut film Get Out. Nope has been performing very well at the box office and recently crossed the very important and very telling $100 million. With Nope crossing this milestone, all 3 of Jordan's films have now entered the 3 digit territory which is a very impressive feat that has rarely if ever been accomplished by any other director.

Both Us and Get Out closed their runs on the big screen roughly somewhere around the $250 million mark and despite Nope entering the 3-digit territory later than the other projects, it's looking like it will be leaving the box office somewhere similar in terms of gross earnings.

It is to be noted that Nope has faced significant competition as well from giants like Thor: Love and Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick, the highest-grossing movie of the year. This makes Nope's $100 million grossing all the more impressive and is a testament to the fact that Jordan Peele's highly original concepts and methods sell out seats in the cinema.

Another impressive aspect of Jordan's achievement is that all 3 of the films that have raked in so much revenue are R-rated, which takes out a big chunk of the audience.

Peele is without a doubt on his way to becoming a big name in the horror genre and in the film industry altogether.