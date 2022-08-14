Mark Ruffalo Wishes Chris Hemsworth Happy Birthday Through Hilarious Instagram Post

It has been almost a full decade since the world was blessed with the first Avengers movie in 2012. The film brought together a star-studded cast of Rober Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlet Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Although since then, many more characters have been introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and bigger crossover films have been made, the core group of the original 6 Avengers has maintained a special relationship, both in the films and in the real world as the actors have revealed on several occasions that they keep in touch.

One recent example of the wonderful relationships between the actors is evident in Mark Ruffalo's birthday wish to Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.

The Instagram post shows a picture of Hemsworth napping on a chair behind the scenes while shooting Avengers: Endgame, the movie in which his character famously gained a lot of weight and really let go of taking care of himself as he fell into a deep depression.

Mark captioned the post as follows:

"Sending all the birthday love to the party animal and gentle giant, @chrishemsworth. Be careful not to wake him. He’s got to save his energy. 🥳"

Ruffalo and Hemsworth share a special relationship as their characters have also shared screentime outside of the larger Avengers collaborative films. Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Chris Hemsworth's Thor shared a special relationship in Thor: Ragnarok, arguably one of the best MCU films of all time.

Furthermore, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth are the only two members of the original lineup from 2012 that still remain active in the MCU. Hemsworth recently appeared in the 4th installment of the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder while Ruffalo is set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye also appeared in a Disney+ series of the same name but it is hard to say whether the character has any more of a future in the MCU.