Kelly Rowland’s All-Black Outfit Pictures For The Premiere of “Nope” On Instagram Has People Screaming With Appreciation

Kelly Rowland is an amazing American singer and actress that has been rising to the top with her many songs. She was a part of the famous girl group “Destiny’s Child,” (the group that Beyoncé was part of) and only gained more popularity after the group broke up. Kelly has only gotten better at what she does in the previous years and her fans do not doubt that she can reach new heights in her life.

Kelly Rowland made quite a show at the premiere of the new movie “Nope.” Her style and presence can blow fans away even now after many years in the spotlight. For the premiere, Kelly Rowland chose to wear an all-black sheer dress with a split going up to her thigh that displayed her beautiful toned legs. To match the dress, she wore some black strappy heels and some silver jewelry including multiple rings and drop earrings.

The dress was from Mugler and she posted about her look on her Instagram page. Kelly was sitting on a black couch and was perfect from head to toe. Her makeup was full-glam as she chose to wear some rose-gold eyeshadow on her eyes and have a nude lip.

Her followers were in the comments complimenting her looks incessantly. Fans were commenting on how gorgeous she looked and how perfect her skin was. Many celebrities also decided to come to the comments section to let Kelly know she looked stunning.

Kelly Rowland went to the premiere with Bresha Webb and she did post a professional shot of the two of them on the red carpet at the premiere. The movie “Nope” was released in theaters on 22nd July. The director and writer Jordan Peele is incredibly nervous about the response that the movie will get however he is very proud of how it was made.

Kelly looked beautiful at the premiere and fans were not shy about telling her how good she looked. Her comments are always positive but this particular post accumulated around 150,000 likes on Instagram. Fans adored her confidence and style and made sure to let her know.