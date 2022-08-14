Hayley Atwell Getting In Shape For Upcoming Mission Impossible Film

The iconic Mission Impossible franchise has had a variety of actors involved in it over the years and each artist has brought something new to the film series. The latest addition to the franchise. as it quite possibly nears its end, is actress Hayley Atwell .

Atwell is most famously known for her portrayal of Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She played the role on various occasions including Captain America: The First Avenger, Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D, and most recently she played a variant of the role called Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

Now, Hayley is set to take on a new role in Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1. The Mission Impossible franchise is one of the most renowned action franchises of all time and is known for putting its actors through rigorous action sequences for which peak physical fitness is required. In the latest video posted on her Instagram, it seems that Hayley is very much up for the challenge.

In the video, Hayley is seen doing a full bridge stretch in the middle of some rocky formations in Arizona. The sight is a majestic one but even more majestic is the amazing shape Hayley is in. The actress is clearly at the peak of her physical fitness and fans were ecstatic to see it.

Alongside Atwell, the cast of the film will include Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg. Of course, the one and only Tom Cruise will be reprising his iconic role of Ethan Hunt. Directing the movie will be Christopher McQuarrie. Although it has not been confirmed in any way just yet many are assuming that Dead Reckoning, which is split across two movies, will be the final installment of the franchise and will see the end of the storyline of Ethan Hunt.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 will be released in cinemas across the world on the 14th of July 2023 while part 2 of the installment still doesn't have a release date just yet.