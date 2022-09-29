In Order To Avoid More Tension With Ex-Girlfriend Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Prefers To Keep His Romantic Involvements Low Key

That's a lot of emotional turmoil for Brad Pitt to deal with, what with his recent divorce. Even though they are not an official item, Page Six recently reported that the superstar was spotted with model Emily Ratajkowski.

Now we hear that he and the model are going through public breakups that are making them both uncomfortable, so he is trying to keep their amicable connection under wraps.

In the past few years, Brad has been dating incognito. According to a source, he is concerned that Angelina Jolie will speak ill of him to their children much more so if he has a significant girlfriend.

After Pitt, 58, and Jolie, 47, announced their separation in 2016, they have been embroiled in a contentious legal battle over their French winery, which has cost them a combined $250 million so far.

Ratajkowski, who is 31 years old, filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, who has been accused of infidelity. (Bear-McClard has made no public statements in response to the claims.)

A close insider has revealed that Bratajkowski is now maintaining a pretty laid-back attitude. According to sources, Brad thinks Emily is a gorgeous mother but is aware of the controversy surrounding her divorce. He's done with his drama for now.

A source has told us that Pitt and this person have spent some time together socially but are not dating seriously. A reliable source claims they've been spotted together on multiple occasions, while also noting that he's been out with other women in recent months. Be on the lookout, they said.

This is the first month that Ratajkowski has attempted to divorce. After four years of marriage, Page Six published the shocking news that the couple was divorcing in July.

Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, were all born to Pitt and Jolie, who announced in 2019 that they were no longer a couple.