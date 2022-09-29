Amal Clooney Wears An Animal Print Dress To Her And George’s Anniversary Celebration.

Amal Clooney, an advocate for human rights, and her husband, George Clooney, who won an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture, were spotted in New York City on Tuesday to commemorate the couple’s eighth wedding anniversary.

The traditional black turtleneck was worn by the Lebanese-British barrister, who was 44 years old, along with her pleated zebra-striped miniskirt and a matching clutch.

She went for an alternative look with her footwear by selecting a pair of black mesh Balmain sandals ($1,595) with Velcro straps.

The Ocean’s Eleven stars, who is 61 years old, looked similarly elegant in a stylish dark suit. He also held her hand as they crossed the street, which was fortunate, considering Amal was wearing sky-high stilettos.

This time, the silver fox known for dressing in casual duds while his wife often walks out in ripped-from-runway designs was smart enough to leave his famous dad jeans home.

Amal walked down the aisle in a breathtaking off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown and then changed into a lively flapper-style dress for the reception after the couple tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony in Venice in 2014.

This summer, the lawyer has been wearing some gorgeous outfits, one of which is a white lace minidress she donned while she was out and about in Lake Como in July. In addition, she showed off her sexier side in a sheer red dress and dressed in jeans and an embellished top while she was in New York City the month before attending the Prince’s Trust Awards in a red floral gown in May. She also had a whirlwind trip to New York City the month before, wearing jeans and an embellished top while dressing casually.

Congratulations to George and Amal Clooney on their happy marriage of eight years!