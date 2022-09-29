Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Black Adam Powers In Real Life To Announce That Tickets For The Movie Are Going On Sale

Dwayne Johnson 's long awaited Black Adam film for the DCEU is now mere weeks away from release and it seems that the person who is most excited for it is Dwayne himself. Dwayne has made it clear on many occasion how long he has been waiting for the release of this film and how much he wants to see it succeed. While there aren't any early critic reviews for the film out yet, Dwayne has made it clear himself that the movie is going to change the DCEU forever.

That being said, Dwayne recently took to Twitter to announce that advance tickets are going on sale and he did it in a very Black Adam fashion.

The video Dwayne tweeted shows him walking down the street in his regular every day ensemble. He creates a ball of lightning in his hand which is one of the powers of the DC anti-hero that he will be portraying. He throws the ball of lightning in the sky which shows the announcement that tickets for the movie are available for booking now.

Dwayne has been very actively involved in the marketing of the film, in fact, he has been incredibly involved in every single aspect of the film. Even the idea of giving Black Adam his own film instead of making him appear in one of the Shazam films was pitched by Dwayne himself.

In addition to Dwayne's Black Adam, the film will also include the legendary Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

The films plot will follow Black Adam as he is freed from a 5000 year long imprisonment for misuse of his powers. He will use his powers to enact his own ruthless brand of justice on Earth while the Justice Society tries to stand in his way and teach him a different path.

Black Adam will be playing in cinemas around the world on the 21st of October.