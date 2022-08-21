In Order To Attend The Wedding Of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon And His Wife Luciana Barroso Traveled To Georgia

Prior to the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez , Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso arrived in Georgia on Friday.

The couple, who arrived via private aircraft, was photographed by photographers outside Affleck's mansion, where the actor, 50, and Lopez, 53, are expected to exchange vows. Page Six received these images exclusively.

Affleck's longtime best friend and co-star in "Good Will Hunting," Damon, 51, arrived at the airport wearing a pair of loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt, and a black button-down.

He completed his ensemble with a black baseball cap and aviator sunglasses. Barroso, 46, wore a white jumpsuit, big sunglasses, and animal-print sneakers. She and Damon are the parents of Isabella, 16, Gia, 13, and Stella, 11.

It's not surprising that Damon went out of his way to attend Affleck's second round of vows. (From 2005 until 2018, he was married to Jennifer Garner.)

Damon claimed that he and Affleck had an unshakable friendship during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" in 2016.

He claimed at the time, "I've known him for 35 years, and we grew together. We both have a similar passion for acting and filmmaking. I believe that during those formative, crucial years, we fueled each other's obsession, and that did wonders to cement our friendship.

Several hours before the arrival of Damon and Barroso, the Daily Mail had reported that Affleck's mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, had been taken to the hospital after falling from the dock of her well-known son's Southern mansion.

The media source was able to get pictures of Lopez and Affleck visiting his mother in the hospital. The bride and groom arrived in Georgia to get ready for their wedding before Boldt's accident.

Before the big day, the couple was pictured shopping in Savannah with their children. As he arrived in town, Casey Affleck, the "Argo" star's brother, was also spotted stopping at Dunkin' for a caffeine fix before the weekend's events.