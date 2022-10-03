Following Her Wedding, Alex Rodriguez Offered His Warmest Greetings To Jennifer Lopez

When the singer married Ben Affleck, the former athlete spoke out in favor of the couple. When questioned about her marriage to the actor following their 2021 split, the former MLB star remarked on Friday's broadcast of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? "With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience."

I wish them the best for the sake of her and the children, who are brilliant, lovely, and fantastic. Lopez's twins Emme and Maximilian are 14 years old, and Rodriguez, who has two children (aged 17 and 14), started talking about them.

After some lighthearted back-and-forth, he joked, "I'm glad I'm not going ever to be a presidential contender because you would hammer me."

Since meeting the Let's Get Loud singer in 2017, Rodriguez has been on a regular date with her and even proposed to her after only two years of dating.

The couple, who had been engaged and making plans to merge their families, split up in March of 2021. After breaking off her engagement to actor Ben Affleck in 2002, Lopez quickly went on with her life. In April, the Oscar winner proposed once more, and Lopez gushed about the experience in her newsletter.

On Saturday night, the musician wrote, her "wonderful love" got down on one knee as she was in her "favorite place on earth," a bubble bath. Because I couldn't form a coherent sentence, he asked, "Is that a yes?" A definite "yes" was my response.

She married her co-star in the film Gigli in July. In the following month, they held a second wedding ceremony in Georgia with close friends and family in attendance. Notably, Casey Affleck was not in attendance for his brother's wedding because he was seen taking his son to a soccer game and afterward getting ice cream.

However, in his absence, Manchester by the Sea star posted a touching Instagram homage to Lopez.