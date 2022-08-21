Ben Affleck's Mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, Apparently Fell Off A Dock And Was Taken To The Hospital

According to the Daily Mail, Ben Affleck 's mother was taken to the hospital on Friday after she fell from a dock at the actor's Georgia house, where he and Jennifer Lopez are getting married for the second time this weekend.

According to the source, images show an ambulance leaving the "Argo" star's residence with his mother inside, who was rushed to St. Joseph Candler Children's Hospital in Savannah.

According to a person who spoke to Daily Mail, Christopher Anne Boldt, his mother, slipped and injured her leg. The media outlet initially stated that a youngster had been hurt. The media source was able to get pictures of Lopez and Affleck visiting his mother in the hospital.

While Affleck was seen smoking, sporting a purple T-shirt, and wearing a backward cap, Lopez was seen sporting an Alice McCall gingham sundress and a Dior purse. Page Six's request for a response from Lopez and Affleck's representatives was not promptly fulfilled.

Prior to their wedding, the "Hustlers" actor, 53, and Affleck, 50, arrived in Georgia earlier this week. Before the big day, the couple was pictured shopping in Savannah with their children. Another person observed arriving in town was Casey Affleck, the brother of "Deep Water" actor Ben Affleck. Of course, he stopped at Dunkin' for a fresh brew to keep him going before the weekend's events.

The couple's wedding will be performed by celebrity life coach Jay Shetty, as Page Six recently revealed. Like many celebrities, Lopez has been a guest on his "On Purpose" podcast. She also persuaded him to officiate four weddings she planned as a publicity stunt for her most recent film, "Marry Me," which came out in February.

Page Six has learned that Lopez is anticipated to go down the aisle in a specially made Ralph Lauren gown, despite the fact that preparations were already underway at home on Thursday.