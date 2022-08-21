Actors Aren't Permitted To Tongue Kiss On CW Programs, According To Lili Reinhart

The actress revealed a fascinating fact about shooting kissing sequences on Riverdale while appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The Look Both Ways actor, 25, stated, "You can only be so much of an adult on a CW program since you're not even really permitted to kiss with tongue." Things are a bit different in that regard. Reinhart stated that whenever The CW drama ultimately comes to an end, she is "eager" to portray "more complex and diverse messier characters."

After Riverdale, Reinhart stated, "I have a lot of sort of dramatic, deep roles in my future. "I'll play parts you have never seen me in since I'm an adult. I'm going to start acting in those more mature roles now that I'm an adult lady."

Reinhart has already discussed the filming of kissing sequences on Riverdale.

In 2017, she spoke about the subject with Entertainment Tonight, stating: "Right now, I think it's a pretty cozy situation. Since it's The CW, you probably won't go too bonkers. It is comparable to embracing and kissing."

She went on to say of herself and her co-stars, "I believe we're all so acquainted with one another that it's not really really a problem." "It's OK if there is a kissing scene. We seldom give it a second thought.

It's a little different when fresh characters have to kiss, and you're like, "Oh, OK! Why is this?" Reinhart continued, "But since we're all buddies, it's simple. If you had to make out with a person you didn't know, it would be even more terrifying. So, if it turns out that we have to kiss one another, it won't be awkward."

Since 2017, Reinhart has played Betty Cooper on Riverdale. Her on-screen ex-boyfriend, Cole Sprouse's portrayal of Jughead Jones, was once her main love interest. Her main character's love interest, however, has subsequently changed to KJ Apa's Archie Andrews.