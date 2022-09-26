Ben Affleck Goes Out With His and Jennifer Lopez's Children To Buy Halloween Costumes

Ben Affleck has a lot to do this Halloween because his family has gotten significantly bigger than last year. His recent marriage to his old flame Jennifer Lopez has made sure that there will be plenty of festivity around the Affleck-Lopez household this year on Halloween.

Recent pictures have shown Ben Affleck out and about with his daughter Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme and a friend of the two. It seems that the new family was out to look for Halloween costumes for the kids and possibly for Ben himself. The options for Ben are plenty as he could dress up as both Batman and Daredevil and would still not break any cinematic rules.

Affleck was seen wearing a blue button up, underneath which he had on a white t-shirt. He coupled it with black pants and some really cool sneakers. He was photographed browsing through the masks section. Fans wondered whether Affleck has the Batman cowl lying somewhere in his house.

Jennifer's daughter Emme rocked a sweatshirt, shorts and some sneakers while Ben's daughter went rogue with her style choice and was dressed in many different colors as she wore shorts, two shirts layered together and some mismatched socks.

The two young girls were accompanied by a friend of theirs wearing a face mask, whether to avoid the latest wave of COVID or just because she knew her friend's dad was famous and they'd be photographed remains unclear.

Jennifer, Ben and their kids have been spending a lot of time together as of late as they have been spotted throughout the summer in various places, especially a lavish trip they took to Europe together. The two celebrities first dated way back in the early 2000s before breaking up and marrying other people and now after many years they are resuming their romance with the added benefits of having 2 beautiful families to share with one another. Ben Affleck has 3 kids while Jennifer Lopez has 2.