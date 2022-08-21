Ben Affleck's Wedding To Jennifer Lopez Is Probably Something Casey Affleck Won't Attend

The groom's brother won't likely be attending Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's southern wedding. Just a few hours before big brother Ben was scheduled to marry Jennifer Lopez in Georgia, Casey Affleck was spotted on a Starbucks run in Los Angeles on Saturday morning.

The younger Affleck was spotted by paparazzi enjoying a coffee break, and one even said, "Why aren't you in Georgia right now, man?." I have other stuff, Casey, 47, murmured incoherently in response. Casey seemed visibly embarrassed.

It's the second time this week that the "Ocean's Eleven" actor has been photographed grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. On Thursday, the day before the wedding festivities started, he and his girlfriend Caylee Cowan were seen grabbing coffee and donuts.

Both emotionally and professionally, the famous brothers have always enjoyed a supportive connection. Casey appeared in the Ben, now 50, directed movie "Gone Baby Gone" in 2007. More than ten years later, he applauded a "brave" Ben for entering treatment.

Many other family members and friends made it to Savannah in plenty of time, though it is not yet known if Casey will be able to fly across the nation in time for the couple's second round of vows.

Ben's longtime friend and co-star in "Good Will Hunting," Matt Damon, arrived in Georgia on Friday with his wife, Luciana Barroso. Paparazzi caught the pair exiting a private plane at an airport close to Ben's opulent house in pictures that Page Six obtained exclusively.

Christopher Anne Boldt, Casey and Ben's mother, was taken to the hospital earlier that day after falling from a dock on the house.

Along with the twins of Jennifer Lopez, Max, and Emme, the "Gone Girl" actor's children Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were also photographed in Georgia this week.