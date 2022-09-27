A Book Made Of Alan Rickman's Unfiltered Diary Entries Will Be Coming Out Soon And It Has Some Hilarious Harry Potter Mentions

Alan Rickman is most famously known for bringing the Hogwarts potions Master, Severus Snape to life in the Harry Potter franchise. For the span of a decade, fans followed the tale of the half-blood prince as Alan Rickman delivered an amazing performance as one of the most crucial characters of the Harry Potter series.

The actor recently passed away in 2016 due to Pancreatic Cancer leaving his fans distraught. However, now fans will get another chance to hear the voice and thoughts of Alan Rickman as a book compiling his diary entries will be releasing soon. The book is called, “Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman.”

One of the entries from the diary reveals that Alan Rickman was planning to leave the franchise before the second installment AKA Chamber of Secrets even came out. The entry reads as follows:

“Talking to [agent] Paul Lyon-Maris about HP exit, which he thinks will happen. But here we are in the project-collision area again. Reiterating no more HP. They don’t want to hear it.”

The actor once again considered leaving the franchise around the time that Order of the Phoenix was to start filming. This time Alan Rickman was forced to consider leaving due his battle with prostate cancer. His diary entry reads:

“Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: ‘See it through. It’s your story.’”

Regarding his little co-star Daniel Radcliffe, Alan wrote, “I still don’t think he’s really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce.”

Alan also defined Daniel as, “sensitive, articulate & smart.”

Every now and then working with child actors also got the best of Alan Rickman's frustrations.

“These kids need directing. They don’t know their lines,” wrote Alan while filming Prisoner of Azkaban.

Regarding Snape's end in the books, Alan wrote in 2007, “I have finished reading the last ‘Harry Potter’ book. Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his children as one of the bravest men he ever knew and calls his son Albus Severus.”

Apparently J.K. Rowling had already told Rickman about his character's hidden motivation, that is, being in love with Lilly Potter. Rickman wrote, “This was a genuine rite of passage. One small piece of information from Jo Rowling seven years ago — Snape loved Lily — gave me a cliff edge to hang on to.”

The book comes out next month and contains many other diary entries from Rickman. The entries are from his times on the set of Harry Potter and both before and after it.