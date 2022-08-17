In A Recent Interview, Florence Pugh Talked About Her Widely Shared Sheer Valentino Gown And The Comments It Prompted Regarding Her Breasts

The "Don't Worry Darling" actress wore a sheer hot pink tulle dress without a lining that was specially crafted by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli to attend the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in July.

Trolls swiftly swamped her Instagram comments, and in her recent Harper's Bazaar cover story, she talked openly about the incident. She claimed, "I was at ease with my little breasts. "And expressing them in that way — it made [others] angry that I was at ease."

The 26-year-old Pugh added, "It was absolutely disturbing how upset they were. They were so enraged that I exuded confidence that they would never wank over me, and they intended to make it clear to me. Okay, don't.

Pugh has discussed her iconic Barbie-pink dress before, but this isn't the first time.

When defending the style, she wrote at the time, "Listen, I understood when I wore that gorgeous Valentino dress that there would no way there wouldn't be criticism on it. We all understand what we were doing, whether it was a good or bad thing. I was eager to wear it; I had no anxiety at all. Before, during, or even now after, I wasn't.

"It isn't the first time and most definitely won't be the last time a woman will hear what's terrible with her body from a group of strangers," Pugh said. It's concerning how crude some of you men can be. Thankfully, I've accepted the peculiarities of my body that define who I am. I'm content with all of the "imperfections" that, when I was 14 years old, I couldn't bear to see.

She had the support of many famous people, including Regé-Jean Page and Jessica Chastain. While the latter questioned why it was so frightening for certain men to understand that women may adore our bodies without their consent, the former advised men to examine themselves. We are not your property.