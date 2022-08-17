Despite Being Recently Diagnosed With Aphasia, Bruce Willis Seemed To Be In A Great Mood As He Rocked Out With A Friend

In a video that his wife Emma Heming Willis shared on Instagram on Monday, the actor, 67, could be seen enjoying the harmonica with musician Derek Richard Thomas.

Bruce sat at the bottom of the stairs in the black-and-white video wearing a plaid shirt as his pal performed the guitar and also sang.

The two music enthusiasts had an "improvised jam session," according to Emma, 44, who also noted that "their talent is speaking for itself."

The video, which was shot roughly five months after Bruce's aphasia diagnosis, showed him to be in excellent spirits.

The "Die Hard" actor announced his retirement from acting in March together with Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, and their children Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28. The Mayo Clinic claims that the illness affects people's capacity for communication, including their capacity to talk, read, and comprehend both written and verbal language.

Since then, Emma has been vocal about her husband's "courage" despite his health issues on social media. "Don't let fear stop you is my motto. Why? Due to the fact that he has never been stopped by fear, which is another reason I fell in love with him, she wrote on Instagram in June, posting a video of Bruce performing with The Temptations in 1987. The Emmy Award-winning actor retired from the big screen, but it appears he has rediscovered his passion for music.

Between 1987 to 1989, Bruce had a brief career in music, releasing the albums "The Return of Bruno" and "If It Doesn't Kill You, It Just Gives You Energy."

In a previous post, The wife of "Die Hard" actor Bruce Willis , Emma Heming Willis, posted a sweet video of her oldest daughter, Mabel, breaking a move with her father on Instagram.

The 10-year-old is shown dancing to the Lizzo song "About Damn Time." The child laughs out loud when Willis, 67, imitates the actions in true dad flair.