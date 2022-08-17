Kanye West Is Using Trash Bags To Market His New Line Of Apparel

The former rapper-turned-fashion designer is receiving criticism online for holding a sale for his most recent clothesline using trash bags.

A Twitter user from New York posted a picture of disorganized goods crammed into substantial black garbage bags on the ground of a Gap store, "This is how they are presenting Yeezy GAP."

The salesperson claimed that Ye became irate when he noticed that they were hanging up [his items] because "this is how he intended it," as stated by the eyewitness.

They said, "They won't assist you in determining [your] size; you just have to rummage through everything."

Several commentators attacked West's "fetish" by utilizing homeless people as "fashion muses" in response to the image, which caused a significant backlash.

The dissenter claimed that "it's everything terrible with billionaires." It's awful that they "no longer perceive the situation of people, they don't see humans who are struggling, they see an opportunity to be 'quirky' and benefit from it."

One person said this has to be a social experiment, while another jokingly wrote, "Now, something to satiate my inclination to burrow."

I can say this would make me leave my job if I were still on the graphics team, said another incensed fan said to have seen a similar Yeezy Gap display at a store in Houston. Others criticized the collection's thick, dark grey sweatpants, sweatshirts, and items priced between $40 (for a keychain) and $340. (T-cut parka).