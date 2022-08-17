Zach Braff And Florence Pugh Dated For Almost Three Years Despite Having A 21-Year Age Difference That Was Constantly Criticized

Actress Florence Pugh , who starred in "Little Women," affirmed in August 2022 that she and Zach Braff had secretly broken up earlier in the year.

The highly reclusive couple, who received criticism for their 21-year age difference, confined each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, got a puppy and made public compliments about one other on special occasions.

They were initially seen holding hands in New York City in April 2019, which fuelled relationship suspicions between the Oscar nominee and the "Scrubs" veteran. Then, a few months after working together on his short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There," they were spotted.

The two weren't seen together again until Page Six exclusively revealed in October 2019 that they had made out at Whole Foods in Hollywood. Then, one eyewitness informed us, "It was pretty evident to me that they're a pair."

The couple made their social media debut with a photo from Disneyland in November 2019.

A picture of the couple standing at the amusement park in California with four other friends was captioned "Epic day" by Braff.

After posting a photo of Pugh with Amanda Kloots and two other friends with the tagline "People I love," the actor earlier hinted that their friendship went beyond work. She even went into great detail in the Elle UK edition from June 2020 about how she thought internet trolls' behavior was "bizarre."

"People have no right to teach me about my private life," she remarked. "I'm an actor because I enjoy performing and don't mind people viewing my stuff."

"I know that part of being in the limelight is that people could invade your privacy and have thoughts on it, but, strangely, regular people can show such anger and views on a portion of my life that I'm not making public. So even though you won't receive that part of yourself out there, celebrity has an odd side where you may be picked apart by thousands of people.