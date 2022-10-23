Before Olivia Wilde, It Was Rumored That Florence Pugh Dated Harry Styles

Everyone wants to know the answer to this one question: what exactly caused Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde to have a falling out? However, Wilde's previous nanny had claimed that Pugh did have an affair with Harry Styles before Wilde began her relationship with him.

This week, the nanny identified as Erika Genaro by TMZ and whose identity has been verified by sources speaking to Page Six made the allegations in a bombshell interview with the Daily Mail.

Genaro alleged in a video shared online that Sudeikis told her that Flo was having an affair with Harry and that she was dating someone else. A breakup with longtime boyfriend, Zach Braff occurred earlier this year for Pugh.

Nanny spilled the beans, and Wilde and ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis responded with a combined statement criticizing her.

Page Six quotes the ex-couple who split custody of their children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, as saying that it is quite disheartening to find that a former nanny of their two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous charges about us publicly.

Her campaign of tormenting us, as well as loved ones, close friends, and coworkers, which has now been going on for the past 18 months, has unfortunately reached its peak. We will keep our primary emphasis on parenting and safeguarding our children in the real expectation that she will eventually decide to stop interfering with our family.

Pugh and Wilde had a falling out during filming, as was previously revealed by Page Six. Multiple insiders informed us that the Britstar was upset that Wilde, directing her on Don't Worry Darling, and Styles, co-starring in the film, were hooking up on the Palm Springs setting. Styles was Pugh's co-star. Wilde was her director.

Since Olivia was still with Jason when she initially hooked up with Harry, we can assume that Flo's reaction to witnessing them all over each other on set was not positive.