At his son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles over the weekend West was spotted getting into a confrontation with a parent, and the entire incident was caught on camera. The argument took place at the stadium where Saint was playing.

The controversial rapper known as 45, who has been the subject of public criticism and professional consequences for his invasion of anti-Semitic remarks, was seen engaging in a tense interaction with an unknown person on the sidelines of the 6-year-game, old's according to footage obtained by TMZ. 45 has been the subject of both public criticism and professional repercussions.

Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife and the mother of his three children (North, 9, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3), sat in a lawn chair nearby surrounded by security but showed no visible reaction as the disgraced designer stood around 30 feet away, waving his arms in apparent rage.

A second woman, who seemed to be a friend of the family, went up to West and said something, setting off West's rage and sending the Heartless musician storming off the field.

The witness provided the information to TMZ, which stated that West left the arena for a short period to collect himself before returning to watch the remainder of the Saints game without causing further disruptions.

According to the outlet, Kardashian, 42, and West did not engage with one another while attending their son's sporting event. In a conversation he had a few weeks ago with Piers Morgan, Kanye West doubled down on a string of anti-Semitic threats he had previously made.

Morgan, 57, a British presenter, asked West if he regretted publishing a particular tweet in which he pledged to go to death con three on JEWISH PEOPLE. West responded by saying that he was not sorry for the message and that he had no regrets whatsoever about writing it.