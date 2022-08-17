David Gilmour, A Member Of Pink Floyd, Will Sell His Contentious $18.1 Million Mansion

English guitarist David Gilmour is apparently selling the property following local controversy over his restoration of a derelict 19th-century bathhouse into a private estate in the UK.

Locals were upset when the 76-year-old Pink Floyd guitarist demolished the significant historical building just three years after buying it in 2015. It was initially constructed to give access to bathing amenities to individuals who couldn't afford their own.

One activist group posted a note on the structure before it was demolished that read, "Hey Gilmour, leave our hood alone," according to the Daily Mail. Overall, it's simply another way that we have all been betrayed; to you, it's just another brick in the wall.

In spite of the fact that Gilmour continued with the construction of his coastal East Sussex home, he and his 60-year-old wife Polly Sampson now intend to sell it barely two years after it was finished, as per Jam Press. The three-bath, five-bedroom house is expected to go on the market for somewhat more than $18.1 million.

As stated by Gilmour and Sampson in a statement issued by their real estate agent, "The view always comes as a surprise when you get up in the morning: the sea and sky are never the same." We don't need a busy road or a lot of traffic to get to the sea, which is a tremendous benefit.

The recently finished home has a recording studio, library, "music room," sauna, air temp wine store, gym, courtyard patio, and sunken garden. It also has a sauna. Additional features include remote CCTV, heated floors, and remote-controlled door entry with fingerprint recognition identification.

A second three-bedroom cottage is also available, which may be used as a guest home and a parking garage. The master bedroom in the main house, according to the leaving couple, features a dressing room and "water vistas in all directions." The dawn and sunset may be seen across the water from this "wonderful location."