Bill Hader's Ex-Girlfriend Rachel Bilson Didn't Hesitate To Discuss Him In Depth

In a podcast interview, Rachel Bilson made a joke about how handsome her ex, Bill Hader , is. Tommy Dorfman, a guest on Monday's "Broad Ideas" show, questioned Bilson about what she "most missed" about her friendship with the "Barry" actor.

Before the two started laughing, the 40-year-old actress jokingly remarked, "His enormous d-k," and she added, "We can retain that... Cut, then let's continue. Late in 2019, the ex-couple fueled romance rumors, and in January 2020, they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes.

Later that year, though, they parted ways, with Bilson saying that their breakup "hurt like a motherf-ker."

The "O.C." alum talked to Mandy Moore in another edition of her podcast about handling their division while sequestered during the coronavirus outbreak.

The actress claimed that because she was under quarantine, she "could not leave [her] house" and that she "had nothing to do but sit in it, cope with it, and experience it."

She said, "I think it was the toughest thing I've ever done." More complex than childbirth. You can emerge from it and say, "OK, I did that, and I'm set for the next thing," if you genuinely face it.

With her former fiancé Hayden Christiansen, Bilson has a 7-year-old daughter named Briar. She is presently seeing artist Zac LaRoc. Following his breakup with Bilson, Hader, 44, dated "Pitch Perfect" actress Anna Kendrick for a short time, but he is single at the moment.

The Los Angeles native confessed to former "Bachelor" Nick Viall that dating as a single parent was challenging in July of the following year.