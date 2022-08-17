Zoe Kravitz Responds To Her Statement Regarding Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Zoe Kravitz is thinking back on remarks she made regarding Chris Rock being struck in the face by Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The 33-year-old actress discussed some of the online criticism she received for wanting to share her perspective on the event in her cover story for the Fall 2022 Women's Fashion issue of WSJ. Magazine, stating, "It's a scary time to experience a viewpoint or to say the incorrect thing or to make outlandish art or declarations or opinions or whatever."

Kravitz continued, "It's largely frightening because communication is the heart of art. "I think the point should always be that. The conversation is the polar opposite of the internet. People put stuff online, but they don't take anything in."

"Here's a picture of my outfit at the performance where we are reportedly attacking people on stage right now," Kravitz previously wrote as the caption of an even though photo post of her ensemble from the March event.

"And here is a photo of my outfit at the party after the award event - where we are reportedly yelling obscenities and hitting people on stage now," Kravitz said at the time, adding a second image to her previous social media post.

At the event, after Rock, 57, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, Smith, 53, stormed on stage and struck him. (The 50-year-old actress has alopecia.)

Best Actor winner Smith suffered months of backlash after the incident, which included his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a 10-year attendance restriction.

This week, an insider told people, "Will is in terrific health. He is with Jada a lot of the time. He is overjoyed by her unwavering support. They support one another and are very close. To them, family is everything."