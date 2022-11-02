Famous Face: Emily Ratajkowski The Reason I'm Curvy Is That I'm Always Upbeat And Never Skip Meals

Emily Ratajkowski has stated that maintaining a healthy diet is the key to keeping her model-like shape. The author of My Body took to social media to post photos of her Halloween costume, in which she sported a sultry cowgirl suit that exposed her derriere.

When the singer Halsey complemented the model's body in the comment area, further questioning her about her regimen, the model responded, "Just eating well!" skipping no meals! Happy girl.

Ratajkowski, now 31, uploaded a TikTok video of herself traversing the streets of New York City to the soundtrack of Lindsay Lohan's Halloween monologue from the cult hit Mean Girls.

The actress from Gone Girl appeared in public wearing a black thong, fringe chaps with cutouts around her bottom, and a black crop top with long sleeves that revealed her toned midriff.

She finished off the look by carrying a shoulder bag, donning a hat with a broad brim, and putting on a pair of black boots. Even though she is dressed provocatively, this is not even close to being the most contentious thing she has ever worn.

In a recent Harper's Bazaar video, Ratajkowski commented that a plunging cutout dress by Julien Macdonald was likely the most provocative piece [she] had ever worn.

In the clip, she reflected on the costume she wore to the 2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party and stated, "I had no idea what a spectacle this would generate." She was referring to the controversy that her choice of attire had caused.

Someone referred to it as "very obscene," and as a result, it became the subject of a significant debate on the internet. And several of my representatives were upset with me because they believed it was inappropriately sexual.