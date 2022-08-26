Hold Me Closer, A Duet By Britney Spears And Elton John Has Been Made Available

The much-awaited duet between Elton John and Britney Spears, a reworking of the iconic Rocket Man's timeless "Tiny Dancer," has now been made public.

The brand-new song debuted on Friday on streaming services is an upbeat midtempo featuring Spears' trademark vocal lines over a smooth dance beat that also incorporates John's lesser-known 1992 ballad "The One."

The partnership has already garnered high acclaim, notably from Mathew Rosengart, Spears' attorney.

"I was swamped with questions about what Britney would do next" after "our hard-fought triumph in replacing her father as conservator and then the cancellation of the conservatorship," Rosengart officially reveals on Page Six.

Britney is the only person who can change it for the first time in 13 years. So that was my uncomplicated response.

The former federal prosecutor says, "It shouldn't surprise anyone that her first attempt is a success.

"Britney is a tremendous artist and a legendary figure, as I've stated the entire time. A lot has happened to her. I am very highly proud of her no matter what she decides to do next, if anything.

Since "Slumber Party" off her 2016 album, "Glory," Spears has released one unofficial single after another.

Her team re-released "Glory" in 2020 when she was on a work boycott over her conservatorship; she was liberated from it in 2021 after calling it "abusive."

"Mood Ring," "Swimming in the Stars," and "Matches," which featured the Backstreet Boys, were added as three bonus tracks to the "Glory" deluxe version. Still, none of them got the usual single treatment, such as music videos or radio advertising.

However, the original recording of "Tiny Dancer" debuted at the beginning of John's 1971 album "Madman Across the Water" and was made available as a single the following year.

The six-minute piano ballad, which peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, was not a commercial hit right once, but it has since become a mainstay in both John's discography and live performances. As of No. 47 on Rolling Stone's list of the "500 Greatest Songs of All Time," it also received recognition.