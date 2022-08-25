Regarding Her 'Lover' Book, Taylor Swift Is Being Sued

Taylor Swift has been hit with a copyright complaint by an author who claims the pop singer plagiarised her work.

Swift is being sued for more than $1 million by Teresa La Dart, who claims that the singer plagiarised her 2010 self-published book of poetry, "Lover," for the album's companion booklet in 2019.

On August 23, La Dart filed a complaint in a federal court in Tennessee accusing the "All Too Well" performer of plagiarising her book of "poems, tales, and images."

According to The Daily Mail, the lawsuit claimed that someone on Swift's staff read La Dart's book and decided to imitate its "vibe and style."

The lawsuit stated that each work is a "recollection of former years immortalized in a combination of literary and graphical components," in addition to sharing the same title. La Dart also asserted that the color scheme and graphic style employed are too similar to be a coincidence.

The vocalist of "Bad Blood" is currently involved in another rights dispute with her popular song "Shake It Off."

Swift allegedly borrowed lyrics from the 2001 song "Playas Gon' Play," which was performed by the girl group 3LW, according to songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler. The 2017 lawsuit was initially dismissed but has since been revived on review.

Swift vehemently denied copying any lyrics in a sworn affidavit. She admitted in a deposition that she had never heard the song "Playas Gon' Play" or the band 3LW before learning about the plaintiff's claim in 2017. No CDs by 3LW were played when I was a kid or after that. A remark from Swift's publicist was not returned.

In a previous post, After receiving three Grammy nominations for her smash hit "Shake It Off" in 2014, the 11-time Grammy Award winner finally responded to the 2017 copyright case accusing her of copying the lyrics.