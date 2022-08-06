Harry Styles Brings Love Back In The Air As He Stops Concert For A Special Moment Between Two Particular Fans

Everyone knows Harry Styles is a big advocate for love. He’s one of the few artists embracing a feminine side and there’s nothing that can stop him from showing his appreciation for love anywhere. Artists have concerts where they want all the attention on them but Harry doesn’t seem to mind sharing the spotlight.

In a concert in Portugal, Harry was performing with ease and confidence. However, there was a sudden turn of events as Harry handed the microphone to a fan. The confusion went through the crowd until the man started singing Elvis Presley’s song “Can’t Help Falling In Love” to his girlfriend.

The crowd joined in soon after. Then the man went down on his knee to propose to his girlfriend and the girlfriend excitedly accepted. The moment was extremely special for both Harry and his fans as they watched a new love bloom in front of them.

Harry even took out the time to congratulate the happy couple. The star was incredibly happy for the newly engaged couple and gave them all of his support at his concert.

Harry's Love On Tour Concert series is expected to carry on well into 2023 with the exception of an understandable break during the holiday season in December. This means that many more such magical moments are yet to be revealed and there are sure to be many given Harry's wonderful personality.

In addition to his music though, Harry has been very busy with his upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” which is finally ready to hit theaters in the upcoming month of September and was directed by the special someone in Harry's life, Olivia Wilde.

Speaking of Harry's film work, word on the street has been that Harry's Marvel character Starfox might be making an appearance in the upcoming 3rd installment of Guardians of the Galaxy but as of yet, this is only a rumor.

Fans were incredibly happy that Harry would let such a wonderful thing happen at his concert. The moment itself must have been magical for the engaged couple and Harry helping out the guy helped fans see him as the loving human he is.