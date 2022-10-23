With Jason Sudeikis And Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde Would Want To Take The Role Of Narrator In Her Own Story

Olivia Wilde has repeatedly clarified that she intends to tell her narrative, but other characters constantly point that out. The 38-year-old Wilde was again in the spotlight this week after a shocking conversation with her ex-nanny, Erika Genaro, who TMZ identified. Genaro revealed Wilde's breakup with Jason Sudeikis and her relationship with Harry Styles.

Among the purported admissions that Sudeikis was so sad that he blocked Wilde's car with his body and that Wilde gave up her dog to devote more time to a new lover was the item that appeared to devastate Sudeikis: Wilde took her specialty salad and dressing and left him and their two children to have dinner with Styles.

Following more than a day of speculation from internet commentators and the media, Wilde revealed the identity of the mysterious dressing by posting a page from Nora Ephron's legendary roman à clef Heartburn, which details the dissolution of Ephron's marriage to Carl Bernstein.

The photo exposed the three-ingredient dressing of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and Grey Poupon, but it was also hard to ignore the words at the top of the page.

Ephron states, "I prefer that you laugh at me than feel sorry for me," and the reason is that telling the story will make you laugh. Just telling the tale makes me feel better. That's why I'm going to tell you the tale; once I do, I'll be able to move on.

People have always acknowledged Wilde as a skilled storyteller. Wilde has argued there was no crossover with Sudeikis and Styles while publicizing her directorial debut, Don't Worry Darling, which she worked on with Styles over the past few months.

She lied to Vanity Fair about her breakup with Jason being over Harry. There was already a void in our relationship when I met Harry.