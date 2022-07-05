Harry Styles Forced To Cancel Concert After Nearby Shooting Kills Several People

Harry Styles is probably one of the biggest stars in the world who rose to fame after leaving the band One direction and going his own way. He's one of the most popular singers all over the world and millions of people fangirl over him on a daily. Harry performs frequently and has millions of fans come to see him in person every time.

Recently, Harry had to cancel his concert after a nearby shooting left many people dead. Harry was forced to cancel his concert on 3rd July. A gunman had begun shooting in a mall in Copenhagen just hours before the singer was meant to perform.

The Copenhagen police released an official statement saying that one person had been arrested for linkage to the shooting. In a follow-up tweet, they stated that they had been informed of the shooting and arrived to arrest a 22-year-old male suspect on the site. They also confirmed that more than one person was dead and several more had been injured.

Harry himself tweeted that he was heartbroken by the news and sent his good wishes to those that had lost family or friends or had someone injured in the incident. Harry was scheduled to perform at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night. Although many people had been looking forward to Harry performing, they had been disappointed by the cancellation until they heard of the situation happening.

Many of Harry's fans took to Twitter and social media to give regard to those lost in the shootings. Everyone was shocked and hurt by the actions of the shooters. The internet blew up with people grieving and reaching out to those they knew lived in Copenhagen.

The reschedule dates of the concert have not been disclosed yet. Harry himself looks like he might need to heal for a while from the incident. Fans are worried about him and they send love his way as well.