Both Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Looked Very Serious As They Walked Into Their Los Angeles Dinner

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' date night was disrupted when her former nanny decided to spill the beans. As they emerged from inside Pace restaurant in Los Angeles this week, the director of "Don't Worry Darling" and the former member of One Direction vocalist both appeared to be in a depressed and exhausted state, as captured in photographs.

According to witnesses at the restaurant, the pair did not communicate with one another at all while they were eating. After finishing their meal, Wilde and Styles went to the Wiltern Theater to watch the band Wolf Alice perform. Despite being surrounded by their pals, the two looked distant and barely spoke to one another throughout the concert.

Wilde, who is 38 years old, went out in a black slip dress and knee-high boots, while the Sign of the Times singer, who is only 28 years old, chose to wear a blue argyle v-neck sweater vest.

The pair's stoic demeanor arises after Wilde's former nanny revealed several shocking details, such as the fact that the O.C. alum gave away her dog so that she could devote more time with Styles, that she slept naked with her ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis just a few weeks before meeting up with Styles, and several other revelations.

According to Wilde's nanny, the 47-year-old actor from Ted Lasso put himself in front of her car to stop her and her famed salad dressing from going on a date with Harry Styles.

According to the nanny, who spoke to the Mail, "I was startled when I saw pictures of Olivia and Harry holding hands in the headlines because a month before we were in L.A., she was texting Jason messages stating she loved him." The actor allegedly gave the nanny the texts and had her listen to the voice recordings and voicemails.

The nanny went on to say that after that, Jason remarked, "She was just [at home], she was nude in the pool, and then she slept together me naked in the bed," which was a further accusation that Jason made. She communicated with him through voice messages, telling him he was her whole world.