Beyonce Was Requested To Alter The Song's Lyrics By Monica Lewinsky

Renaissance, Beyoncé's most recent album, has garnered a lot of attention. In addition to the fact that this is the star's first album in six years, it turned out to be scandalous.

The crowd heard disparaging remarks towards people with impairments in one of the singer's songs. Beyoncé agreed to alter the lyrics in response to claims of prejudice.

Monica Lewinsky discovered allegations against her in light of this information. She thought of the artist's classic song Partition, in which the singer sang about the liaison between Bill Clinton and his intern.

Lewinsky advised her to modify the song's lyrics.

She mentioned the ancient star's composition in a post on her blog, writing, "Since such a conversation has already begun...

Online responses to Monica's message were conflicting. She was accused by some online users of equating the sex scandal with a disability.

Beyoncé mentioned Monica Lewinsky by name in her song Partition, which is about the sex act between the former US president and his intern.

Monica hasn't gotten in touch with the singer or her agents regarding the song's lyrics since it was first released. She only commented on it once, claiming that Beyoncé had made a small factual error.

I believe you meant 'Bill Clinton got the suit dirty, not Monica Lewinsky,' when you replied 'thank you, Beyoncé, but speaking of words,' she remarked.

Others questioned why Lewinsky was specifically upset with Beyoncé's lyrics when so many other musicians also made references to her and the affair in their songs.

According to The Cut, at least 120 songs mention Lewinsky, and many of them use her name as a verb to denote a sexual act, just as Beyoncé does in her song.

Meanwhile, empowering musician Nicki Minaj has made numerous allusions to Monica Lewinsky in her songs.