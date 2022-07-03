Game Of Thrones Jon Snow Spin Off In The Works

Game of Thrones took popular culture by storm when it first came out. The hype for the show was unbelievable and it spread like wildfire. However, while the first 6 seasons of the show had fans on the edge of their seat, that is more than what can be said for the last 2 seasons. The last 2 seasons suffered from a major flaw, which was that the book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, that the show was based on, was not finished yet. The material from the books was fully used up by season 6 and seasons 7 and 8 saw the writers in unchartered waters.

This was perhaps the primary reason that the fans were highly disappointed with the direction the final seasons took. Several long-running character arcs were ended at a less than satisfying note, one of which was the story of Jon Snow. The show saw the big reveal of his ancestry go completely to waste and the way his story ended left the fans furious.

But now, there might be a chance of rescuing Jon from the less than satisfying writing, as word on the block is that a Jon Snow spin-off is in the works and it'll pick up the character from where the finale of Game of Thrones left him.

It is to be noted that there is still no material available from the Ice and Fire books that this spin-off would be based on, but the writers do have more time on their hands to carefully craft a story that would rescue the character of Jon Snow from his ending in GOT season 8.

There was no doubt in anyone's mind that there would be spin-offs when Game of Thrones was at the height of its popularity, but the success of any spin-off was put into doubt when Game of Thrones ended on a low note.

Despite all the negativity, a Game of Thrones Spin-off will be airing in August named the House of Dragons, which will feature the full history of the Targaryen House. Several other spin-offs are in developmental stages as well.

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington is reportedly fully on board should HBO decide to proceed with the spin-off.